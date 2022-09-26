Kimberly Baird to become new Commonwealth's Attorney for Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Beshear has announced that he has appointed Kimberly Baird, of Lexington, to serve as the Commonwealth's Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky effective October 1.

Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red Corn, who announced her retirement at the end of September.

Baird is a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law and served as Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney to Ray Larson beginning in 1996 and as Red Corn's first assistant since 2016.

Baird will be the first Black woman to serve as a Commonwealth’s Attorney in Kentucky. She is a Lexington native and graduated from Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky prior to attending law school.

"I am deeply grateful and truly honored that Gov. Beshear has appointed me to serve as the next Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney," Baird said. "For 26 years, I have taken my role as a prosecutor seriously, to fairly seek justice while protecting the rights of victims, defendants and the citizens of the commonwealth. I will continue to work to address the issues with violent crime, to partner with both those in the justice system and the community to reduce the number of young people coming into the criminal justice system, and to seek resources that they so desperately need."