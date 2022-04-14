Watch
Knott County Man found dead in vehicle along roadside

PIPPA PASSES, Ky (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police found a man dead on the roadside in Knott County.

Police report that on Thursday at 5:52 a.m. they received a call about a vehicle in a ditch off the road on Highway 889 in the Pippa Passes community.

At the scene, state troopers found the vehcile with a man still inside and unresponsive. The Knott County Coroner's Office confirmed the man, Dennis Little age 44 of Tompost had died on the scene.

Reports show that Little suffered some type of medical emergency before the crash. No is no evidence of apparent trauma or intoxication at this time.

