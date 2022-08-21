Knott County road closure planned for upcoming week

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX18 — JACKSON, Ky. (LEX18) – A week-long road closure in Knott County that began Saturday, Aug. 20, will affect traffic being detoured due to a closure of KY 1087 in Perry County.

The Department of Highways District 12 office in Pikeville closed KY 160 between KY 80 and KY 1087 for an emergency pipe replacement. They anticipate that the road will be closed one week.

In Perry County, KY 1087 (Balls Fork Road) is closed at milepoint 1.5, halfway between the Knott County line and KY 476, due to a severe break in pavement that extends into both lanes of travel. KY 160 between KY 1087 and KY 80 was the suggested detour route for drivers affected by the KY 1087 Perry County closure.

While KY 160 is closed, drivers can use KY 3209 to connect with KY 80 two miles from the Knott-Perry county line, or they may use KY 1098 to connect with KY 80 east of Hindman.

A contractor crew will be working next week, drilling steel and cribbing at the break on KY 1087 in Perry County, to get that closure reopened to traffic.