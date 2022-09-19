Knott County Schools back in session after month-long delay from flooding

HINDMAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a month-long delay, Knott County Schools are finally back in session.

"It looks a little different," said Hindman Elementary Principal Brandi Sims.

Staff worked vigorously through the month of August to get the school back on its feet.

"We were here all weekend just trying to make it as welcoming and inviting as we could for the kids," said Sims.

After severe flood waters swept through the area in July, Knott County Schools were forced to delay the start of the 2022-23 school year.

But districts from all over the country donated desks, furniture and school supplies to help transform the gutted building in just four weeks.

"I don't think that they've noticed anything that we might have thought of not looking as visually pleasing," said Sims.

Superintendent Brent Hoover said thanks to the nationwide outpouring, the district is no longer in need of donations.

"As much as I hate to say it, we are good. We have all the supplies that the kids need," Hoover explained.

Sims said the Hoover Elementary gym will still take a long time to fully restore.

But staff members hope everything will be back to pre-flood standards by the 2023 school year.