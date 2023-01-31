Knott County Schools continue to rebuild after floods

HINDMAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Six months ago, three of Knott County's schools were badly impacted by flooding. Some buildings saw several feet of water. The school district used around $3 million of its contingency funds to help clean and make repairs. Now - the district is waiting to get a reimbursement from FEMA.

The district’s finance officer and assistant superintendent, Gregory Conn, says, "Reimbursement coming for the ServePro stuff which was around 1.6 million and then we've also contacted the state department…and they've helped get us some revenue, reimbursement until we get the money back from FEMA."

The district says its working to rebuild its funds. Knott County Central High School saw hundreds of thousands in damage. The district is hoping to restore students’ sense of safety.

Bobby Pollard

Principal Bobby Pollard says, "The school is a safe place for them. It's a second home to them."

Students were able to return to the classroom this year a couple of weeks behind schedule. This high school is still waiting to install floors but has gotten a new gymnasium, classroom furniture, and more through the help of funds and community donations.

Additionally, Pollard says, "Our football field is going to be renovated and redone... bleachers. Our gymnasium has, it's going to be air conditioned for the first time in 48 years and so there's a lot of great things that are going to happen."

Hindman Elementary School’s principal, Brandi Sims, says they're working to build back better than before.

Brandi Sims

She says, “Looking back over the last six months, on that day, you know, whenever I entered the school and where we are now is really surreal almost."

Hindman Elementary has been able to restore its cafeteria, library, and its brand-new gym. This school’s principal explains that after all staff and students have been through, they're mostly grateful to be together again.

Sims says, "They don't even really seem to notice that we don't have floors and things like that. They're just happy to be there, to hear laughter in the hallways, to hear teaching in the classrooms. Each day is so special whenever I just take a moment to reflect where we were six months ago versus today."

This school district hopes to have most of their major projects completed by the start of next school year.

