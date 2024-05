KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a home on Dripping Springs Road.

According to officials, they responded to the call around 6:00 a.m. Monday for an unresponsive male.

Officials say 61-year-old Rickey Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County coroner.

No foul play is suspected, but his body has been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy to verify his cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.