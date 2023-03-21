Krispy Kreme doughnuts to be sold at 160 McDonald's locations in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Get a bite out of this... you can now get your hands on a Big Mac and a Krispy Kreme doughnut in one location (for a limited time).

McDonald's will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts at approximately 160 locations across Lexington, Louisville, and the surrounding area.

The locations will serve three different Krispy Kreme doughnuts: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Ice Kreme Filled.

Krispy Kreme says this is an expansion of an initial test with the doughnut chain that began last October. This next step will assess customer demand and to understand how a larger-scale launch would affect restaurant operations.