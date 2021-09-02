Kroger Field's COVID-19 policies ahead of Saturday's football game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the University of Kentucky prepares to take on the University of Louisiana at Monroe at Kroger Field Saturday, fans will need to comply with COVID-19 policies.

Without capacity limits this year, the experience will be different than it was in 2020. But fans will need to wear masks in the stadium's indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status, according to university policy.

Unvaccinated fans should wear masks at all times, the policy states.

The guidelines are in line with campus COVID-19 policies followed by students, said Deputy Athletics Director, Marc Hill during a zoom news conference on Tuesday.

"We have a very good college of medicine and healthcare center and we feel like the information they're giving us is cutting edge and so us following their recommendations is exactly how we got to that point," Hill said.

Kroger Field staff will not be discerning between unvaccinated and vaccinated fans, he said.

"We have no way of knowing that nor do we plan to be asking those questions," he said.

UK decided not to go the route of Louisiana State University, where proof of vaccination or a recent negative test will be required for entry to their stadium.

Another large-scale event in Lexington, Railbird Festival, had the same requirements for its patrons on the ground of Keeneland last weekend.

Instead, Hill said he hopes people will do the right thing.

"What we hope happens is everybody does what's right for the commonwealth of Kentucky and helps protect those around them," he said, "and if they're not vaccinated or if they feel like they're immune-compromised somehow, that they will protect themselves in that situation."