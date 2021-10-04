Kroger hosting virtual job fair on Wednesday, hiring 1,500 people for health and wellness positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're looking for a job, Kroger is hiring.

The company is hosting a virtual hiring event Wednesday, Oct. 6th from 2:00-5:00 p.m. The job fair focuses exclusively on health and wellness positions with over 1,500 roles available across the country, 50 of which are based out of Louisville and the surrounding area.

Kroger says pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, patient care technicians, and nurse practitioners are in "high demand" at the moment.

Click here to register for the Louisville job fair.