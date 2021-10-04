Watch
Kroger hosting virtual job fair on Wednesday, hiring 1,500 people for health and wellness positions

LM Otero/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo made Nov. 28, 2011, a deli worker wears the Kroger logo on her shirt sleeve, at the grocery story in Richardson, Texas. Kroger Co.ís third-quarter net income slipped 2 percent, hurt by a higher LIFO charge. But the performance beat analystsí expectations and the nationís largest grocery chain raised its full-year earnings forecast. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 3:38 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 15:38:43-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're looking for a job, Kroger is hiring.

The company is hosting a virtual hiring event Wednesday, Oct. 6th from 2:00-5:00 p.m. The job fair focuses exclusively on health and wellness positions with over 1,500 roles available across the country, 50 of which are based out of Louisville and the surrounding area.

Kroger says pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, patient care technicians, and nurse practitioners are in "high demand" at the moment.

Click here to register for the Louisville job fair.

