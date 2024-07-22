KSP: 1 arrested after deadly crash involving motorcycle in Spencer County

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened on Sunday in Spencer County.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation shows that a 2015 GMC Acadia driven by 49-year-old Laurie Hahn was traveling eastbound on US 150, and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 52-year-old James Oster was traveling westbound when the GMA crossed the center line, causing a collision.

KSP says that Oster was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bullitt County Coroner's Office.

Hahn was arrested and taken to the Shelby County Detention Center, according to KSP.

She is facing the following charges:



vehicular homicide when under the influence of alcohol or drugs

operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol

failure to wear seat belt

fail to give right of way to vehicle passing in the opposite direction

reckless driving

failure of owner to maintain insurance

assault 1st degree

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by KSP Post 12 in Frankfort.