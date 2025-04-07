KSP: 1 dead in Pike County following 'physical altercation'

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report they are investigating a "physical altercation" that resulted in the death of one person on April 5 in Pike County.

According to KSP, they responded to the parking lot of a business on State Highway 319, where they found a person who had been shot.

KSP says that an initial investigation indicates that 30-year-old Greely Hurley "suffered fatal gunshot wounds during a physical altercation" with 57-year-old Paul Coleman.

According to KSP, Hurley was pronounced dead at Tug Valley ARH Medical Center, and the investigation will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury for consideration.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP detectives.