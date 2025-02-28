KSP: 2 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries after Lincoln County 'murder-suicide'

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that two people are dead and one has life-threatening injuries after a reported "murder-suicide" in Lincoln County Thursday night.

According to KSP, they responded to a shooting at a residence on Main Street in Crab Orchard around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday.

KSP says that a preliminary investigation indicates that "30-year-old Spencer Baldwin shot 40-year-old Dennis Perry and 30-year-old Heather Baldwin before turning the weapon on himself."

According to KSP, Perry sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

KSP says that Heather was taken to Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died from her injuries and was pronounced dead by the Lincoln County coroner.

Further, KSP reports that Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

According to KSP, autopsies will be performed at the Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort and the investigation is ongoing.