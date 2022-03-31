KSP: 3-year-old child killed in fatal Clay County collision

MANCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision involving a small child that happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on US 421 South in Clay County.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on US 421 when he hit a small child that was in the northbound roadway.

The 3-year-old female child received medical attention on the scene. She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. An autopsy has been scheduled.

No drugs or alcohol are contributing factors in this investigation.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP.