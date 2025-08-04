KSP: 43-year-old man killed in UTV crash in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a man was killed in a UTV crash on Saturday afternoon on Starfire Haul Road in Knott County.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation indicates that 43-year-old Michael Miller was operating the UTV when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

As a result, KSP says that Miller was ejected during the crash and sustained fatal injuries.

KSP says that Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knott County Coroner's Office.

According to KSP, investigators determined that neither a seat belt nor a helmet was in use at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, and an autopsy has been scheduled.