KSP: 5-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Jackson County

MCKEE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is reporting that a child died in an accidental shooting Monday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m., KSP responded to a home on Coal Road in Jackson County for a shooting.

Police say their initial investigation indicates that a 5-year-old child was accidentally shot by a 7-year-old child inside the home. Police say they believe the children were siblings.

Responders attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The Jackson County Coroner pronounced the child dead at the scene.

"This is a tragedy whenever you experience something like this, there are no words to describe what this family is going through," says KSP Trooper Justin Kearney. "Good reminder to make sure your firearms are in a safe place and out of the reach of children."

KSP will handle the investigation.

