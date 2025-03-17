KSP: 98-year-old killed in two-vehicle collision in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a 98-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle collision that happened on Sunday evening in Washington County.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation shows that 98-year-old John Keeling was traveling north on Bloomfield Road in a 2013 Cadillac CTS when he attempted to cross KY 150 and continue north when he failed to see a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by 36-year-old Tyler Edrington traveling west and collided with him.

KSP says that Keeling was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington County coroner.

Edrington, according to KSP, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP.