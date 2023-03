SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are asking for help in locating a Spencer County murder suspect.

According to officials, Dustin M. Herrick of Fayette County was indicted by a grand jury in Spencer County.

Herrick is charged with one count of murder and one count of DUI, in relation to a collision that occurred on KY 55 on March 23, 2022.

Police say that he has ties to the Pee Wee Valley area in Oldham County.