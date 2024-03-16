KSP asking for public's help in locating missing 28-year-old woman from Northern Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a Northern Kentucky woman who has been missing since December 2023.

28-year-old Joy D. Arns is from Kenton County, Kentucky. She was last seen at Hathaway Court Apartments with family before leaving alone in a gold 2003 Honda Accord.

Arns is described as being five feet four inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with a fair complexion and tattoos. She has stars and a bird tattooed on her chest and the name "Zander" on either her left or right foot.

KSP says that no foul play is suspected at this time, but anyone with information regarding Arns's whereabouts is asked to call the Kentucky State Police at 859-428-1212 or your local police agency.