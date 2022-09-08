Kentucky State Police asking for public's help locating wanted fugitives following pursuit

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help in locating two wanted fugitives: 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson, of Waco, and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns, of Berea.

On Wednesday, September 7, KSP says a trooper saw someone with active warrants driving a red Chevy truck at the Valero Gas Station on North Keeneland Drive in Richmond. The trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on the two in the gas station parking lot, but police say they failed to yield and led the trooper on a pursuit.

KSP says the trooper followed the vehicle west on Tates Creek Road for about 8 miles. According to police, the trooper had to end the pursuit due to roadway conditions.

Police they haven't located them. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement or the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post at (859) 623-2404.