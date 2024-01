PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have identified the body that was found on November 1, 2023, in Pike County.

According to KSP, the body was found along a utility road near State Highway 194 East.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and identification.

The person has been identified as 42-year-old Melissa Wolford of Phelps, Kentucky.

Officials say the cause of death is still under investigation, and anyone with information should contact KSP.