PIKEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is reporting that a man was found dead in a river today in Pikeville.

KSP says a trooper conducted a traffic stop on US 23 when a person in the car fled and entered the Levisa Fork River.

Local fire and rescue teams responded to the scene to attempt to locate the suspect.

During the search, 51-year-old Darrel Gooslin was found dead in the water.

His body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation.