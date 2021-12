(LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are looking for box truck owners and drivers to help deliver toys to western Kentucky.

Pick-up locations vary throughout eastern, central, or south-central Kentucky.

If interested contact the KSP Public Affairs Office at 502.782.1774 or email renee.wagner@ky.gov.

Pick-up and delivery routes are needed beginning Thursday, Dec. 16 through Saturday, Dec. 18.