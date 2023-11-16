KSP: Cold case murder victim identified 45 years later

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police Post in London has identified remains found 45 years ago with advanced fingerprint identification technology.

KSP says with the help of FBI Laboratories, they were able to use the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System fingerprint database to identify the victim in an ongoing murder investigation.

According to KSP, after notifying the family, they were able to identify the victim as Michael Murray, who was originally from Atlanta, Georgia, but is believed to have been living in California at the time of his death.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Murray's death should call 606-878-6622.