KSP conducting death investigation after body found in Estill County

RAVENNA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Estill County.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Estill County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from KSP regarding a man found dead at a house on Main Street in Ravenna.

KSP reports that initial investigation reveals a family member located 44-year-old Randell Anglin unresponsive inside the home.

Life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful. Police say foul play is not suspected, but the cause of death is under investigation.