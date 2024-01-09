Watch Now
Three people found dead in Robertson County house fire, KSP investigating

Posted at 10:15 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 10:17:52-05

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation in Robertson County after three people were found dead in a house fire.

KSP says they responded to a structure fire on January 7 around 3:29 p.m. at a residence on Oak Ridge Road.

When arriving on the scene, KSP was notified that there may be individuals inside, but fire personnel were unable to enter due to the fire's intensity.

Around 9:00 p.m., officials were finally able to enter, and three adults were located.

According to KSP, two of the adults appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds, and a third adult had suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say that names have not yet been released due to out-of-state family members being notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

