KSP Critical Incident Response Team investigating deadly shooting in Danville

CONTENT WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating after a deadly shooting that occurred in Danville on Jan. 11.

According to Danville Police Department Chief Anthony Gray Jr., on Sunday, around 9:37 p.m., "dispatch received a call reference a suicidal male armed with a knife at Center Estates Apartments."

Danville Police Chief Gray Jr. says that the caller reported that the man had sent pictures of his injuries through a social media platform.

According to Chief Gray Jr., when arriving on the scene, officers breached the door to render aid, and standing outside the residence, they were able to contact the man and gave several commands for him to drop the knife.

Chief Gray Jr. says that the man identified by officials as 29-year-old Cody Downey, "exited the residence and charged at officers brandishing a knife, knocking an officer down."

According to Chief Gray Jr., as a result, the officer fired his service weapon, striking Downey in the chest.

Chief Gray Jr. says that Boyle County EMS transported Downey to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

According to Chief Gray Jr., officers' body cameras captured the incident, and the officer who fired the shot was placed on administrative leave.

The incident remains under investigation by KSP.