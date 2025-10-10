KSP cruiser struck on I-65 in Bowling Green while trooper was conducting traffic stop

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that one of their cruisers was struck during a traffic stop on I-65 in Bowling Green on Thursday afternoon.

According to KSP, Trooper Hany Elibuishi was on the shoulder of the roadway near mile marker 23 of I-65 northbound when his cruiser was hit.

As a result, KSP said that Trooper Elibuishi was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

According to KSP, the driver of the other vehicle was treated for their injuries at Greenview Regional Hospital.

KSP reminds drivers to move over when you see a vehicle on the side of the roadway for their safety and yours.