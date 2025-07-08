KSP: Golden Alert issued for missing Berea woman

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman from Berea.

According to KSP, 44-year-old Rita K. Senter was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on July 7 at a home on Slate Lick Road in Berea, where she was later taken by P. Cab Company to a doctor's appointment at a location that has yet to be identified.

KSP describes Senter as a white female, 5'8", and around 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black dress with a floral print, and a dark-colored head wrap, with earrings in both ears.

According to KSP, she is known to suffer from cognitive decline and psychosis, which may affect her ability to navigate her surroundings safely.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call KSP at 859-623-2404. KSP says they are actively investigating.