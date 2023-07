LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reports that human remains found in Garrard County on June 4, 2023, have been identified.

As a result of their investigation, the remains have been identified as 47-year-old Glenn Caddell of Lancaster.

The remains were found just before 2 p.m., on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in a field off Crab Orchard Road in Garrard County.

KSP asks that anyone with information pertaining to this investigation call KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404.