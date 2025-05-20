KSP: Infant dead after van crashes into wooden fence, tree line in Glasgow

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reports that an infant was tragically killed after a van crashed on Bluff Spring Road in Glasgow on Monday.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation reveals that a 2015 Honda Odyssey was traveling westbound on Bluff Springs Road when it veered off the roadway, hitting a wooden fence and a tree line.

KSP says two passengers were taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital to be treated for their injuries, and an infant was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Coroner's Office.

The investigation is ongoing by the Barren County Sheriff's Office.