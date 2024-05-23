Watch Now
News

Actions

KSP investigates deadly crash involving moped in Montgomery County

ksp-base-01-01_original.jpg
Courtesy of Kentucky State Police Department
ksp-base-01-01_original.jpg
Posted at 10:16 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 22:17:27-04

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating after a crash left a man dead in Montgomery County.

KSP says it happened Wednesday on Owingsville Road in Mt. Sterling.

An initial investigation determined that 37-year-old Andrew Romans of Clay City was driving on Owingsville Road. Alavez Ojeda-Gonzalo was driving in the opposite direction on a moped.

Police say Romans crossed the center line and hit Ojeda-Gonzalo. Ojeda-Gonzalo was pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18