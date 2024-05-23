KSP investigates deadly crash involving moped in Montgomery County

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating after a crash left a man dead in Montgomery County.

KSP says it happened Wednesday on Owingsville Road in Mt. Sterling.

An initial investigation determined that 37-year-old Andrew Romans of Clay City was driving on Owingsville Road. Alavez Ojeda-Gonzalo was driving in the opposite direction on a moped.

Police say Romans crossed the center line and hit Ojeda-Gonzalo. Ojeda-Gonzalo was pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.

This is an ongoing investigation.