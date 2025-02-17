KSP investigates home invasion in Clay County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington posted on social media that KSP is investigation a home invasion in Clay County. 44-year-old Roger D. Smith of McKee and 51-year-old Jeffery M. Allen of Manchester are dead following the incident.

Reports say that Saturday evening around 4:30 p.m. Clay County 911 contacted KSP Post 11 in London reporting a shooting incident in Manchester. The Manchester Police Department responded to the scene and found two people who had been shot. That's when troopers say they requested KSP assistance.

When troopers arrived they found the two men had been involved in an incident where they say they'd forcibly entered a home with the intention of stealing firearms from a safe. Troopers say during the break-in a juvenile, who was a resident of the home, found the intruders and saw them holding the firearms. They say the juvenile acted in self-defense, got a hand-gun, and shot both of the intruders before escaping through the bedroom window.

KSP say that Smith was taken to Advent Health Manchester by Clay County EMS but died from his injuries. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County coroner. Both men will be autopsied on Monday February, 17, 2025 by the Medical Examiner.

This investigation is ongoing.