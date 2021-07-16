KSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Boyle County

BOYLE COUNTY (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place July 6 in Boyle County.

Danville police officers responded to a domestic disturbance in a Super 8 Motel on July 6. Once the officers arrived they encountered 33-year-old Shelby Ray Hardin, who was holding his mother hostage at knifepoint.

Officers gave Hardin several loud verbal warnings to drop the knife and release his mother, but he ignored the officer's instructions.

Officer Kyle Lyons then shot at Hardin with his agency-issued gun. Hardin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Boyle County Coroner.

The state medical examiner's office is doing an autopsy in Frankfort.

Officer Lyons has been placed on administrative leave until July 19 due to the Danville PD policies and procedures.

Danville Police Department requested KSP to investigate the incident.