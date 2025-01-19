KSP investigates two deaths in Harlan County shooting

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating two deaths in Harlan County following a reported shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to KSP Trooper Shane Jacob's post on social media, a call came in around 1:00 p.m. about a domestic dispute between a father and son in the Benham community. When deputies arrived at the Hemlock Street address, they found two deceased people at the scene.

Right now, deputies say that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Kentucky State Police say that the shooting investigation is still underway, with assistance from the Harlan County Coroner.