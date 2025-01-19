Watch Now
News

Actions

KSP investigates two deaths in Harlan County shooting

Kentucky State Police.jpg
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police.jpg
Posted

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating two deaths in Harlan County following a reported shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to KSP Trooper Shane Jacob's post on social media, a call came in around 1:00 p.m. about a domestic dispute between a father and son in the Benham community. When deputies arrived at the Hemlock Street address, they found two deceased people at the scene.

Right now, deputies say that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Kentucky State Police say that the shooting investigation is still underway, with assistance from the Harlan County Coroner.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18