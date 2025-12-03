Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSP investigating 2-vehicle collision involving police cruiser in Knott County

Kentucky State Police
Posted

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision involving one of their cruisers that occurred Tuesday evening on KY-80 in Knott County.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation revealed that a marked KSP patrol vehicle was traveling from Post 13 in Hazard to a garage for vehicle maintenance.

KSP says that the cruiser was traveling eastbound when the front bumper struck the rear bumper of a passenger car.

As a result, KSP says that the driver of the passenger car, along with a juvenile, was taken to Hazard ARH to be treated for minor injuries.

KSP says the trooper was not injured in the collision, and it remains under investigation.

