BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a shooting involving a Breathitt County Deputy Sheriff.

The shooting occurred in Jackson, Ky, on June 24 around 11:28 a.m. A male subject was injured during the incident and flown to UK Hospital for treatment.

The Breathitt County Sheriff was reported to have minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.