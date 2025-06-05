KSP investigating after 2 killed, 1 injured in McCreary County crash

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after two people were killed and one was injured in a crash involving three vehicles on US-27 in McCreary County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation reveals that a 2024 Toyota Highlander driven by 77-year-old Linda Moncrief was traveling northbound on US-27 when she is believed to have suffered a medical emergency. As a result, her vehicle crossed the centerline and grazed a 2005 Honda motorcycle traveling southbound. The motorcycle driver and the juvenile passenger were not injured.

Further, KSP says that the Highlander continued northbound in the southbound lane before entering the emergency lane and striking a Honda ATV operated by 74-year-old Roger D. Stanton. This caused both vehicles to exit the roadway and stop in a wooded area.

According to KSP, Moncrief and Stanton were pronounced dead at the scene by the McCreary County Coroner.

The passenger of the Highlander, 55-year-old Lloyd Moncrief, was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Chandler B Hospital, according to KSP.

The investigation is ongoing, and KSP says the bodies have been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies.