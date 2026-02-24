KSP investigating after bicyclist hit, killed on Charleston Road in Dawson Springs

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 2 reports that a bicyclist was hit and killed on Charleston Road in Dawson Springs on Feb. 18.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation indicates that a pickup truck traveling northbound on Charleston Road entered a second lane to pass another vehicle traveling in the same direction.

As a result, KSP says the pickup truck struck the bicyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hopkins County coroner.

The coroner's office has identified the bicyclist as 49-year-old David Baggott.

KSP says the collision remains under investigation.