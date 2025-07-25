KSP investigating deadly collision in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a deadly collision that happened on Thursday evening on SE Business Drive in Corbin.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation indicates that a Knox County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a side-by-side vehicle occupied by a 21-year-old and a 20-year-old traveling on the roadway.

KSP says that the side-by-side and the sheriff's department vehicle collided on the roadway.

According to KSP, the driver of the side-by-side was taken to Baptist Health in Corbin, where he was later pronounced dead. The passenger, as well as the deputy involved, were not injured, according to KSP.

KSP says that a detective is leading the collision reconstruction and the ongoing investigation.