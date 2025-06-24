KSP investigating deadly crash in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened on June 23 on Edmonton Road in Barren County.

According to KSP, the crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. at the Veterans Outer Loop.

A preliminary investigation, according to KSP, reveals that a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by 82-year-old James Deichmueller was traveling southbound on Veterans Outer Loop when he failed to yield to a traffic control device, hitting a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 51-year-old Charles Davis, who was traveling westbound on Edmonton Road.

KSP says that Deichmueller was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP.