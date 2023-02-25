KSP investigating deadly crash in Campbellsburg

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened on Friday night in Campbellsburg.

Police responded to a 911 call on Interstate 71 near the 37-mile marker where two vehicles had crashed.

When arriving on the scene, it appeared that a 2013 Hyundai sedan operated by 19-year-old Alan Hernandez of Crestwood was traveling south on Interstate 71 when he went off the roadway and into the median. Hernandez's vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane, where he was struck by a semi-truck.

Hernandez was pronounced dead on the scene by the Henry County Coroner.

KSP Post 5 says this is an ongoing investigation.