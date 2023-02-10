KSP investigating deadly crash in Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Campbellsville that happened on Thursday.

Police responded to the intersection of US 68 and West Main Street.

According to officers, 58-year-old Steve Hovious of Campbellsville was traveling eastbound on US 68 in a Honda Accord when he failed to stop at a traffic light. Hovious collided with 32-year-old Courtney Gumm of Nancy, who was driving a Ford Explorer that was turning to travel west on US 68.

Hovious was transported to Taylor Regional Hospital for his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Taylor County Coroner.

Gumm was transported to Taylor Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two juvenile passengers in Gumm's vehicle were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.