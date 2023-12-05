Watch Now
News

Actions

KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County

POLICE TAPE 07232023
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
-
POLICE TAPE 07232023
Posted at 9:48 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 09:48:06-05

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in McCreary County on December 4 around 5:45 p.m.

According to police, a GMC Sonoma operated by 85-year-old Earl Crabtree was traveling north on Beulah Height Road when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

Crabtree was trapped inside the vehicle but freed by the Whitley City Fire Department.

Police say he was taken via Air Medivac to Lexington, where he later died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18