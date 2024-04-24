KSP investigating deadly crash in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles that happened on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m. in McLean County.

According to KSP, they responded to the intersection of KY 81 and KY 140, five miles north of Calhoun.

A preliminary investigation shows that 29-year-old Jessica McDaniel was traveling on KY 140 in a Chevrolet Blazer when police say she pulled out onto KY 81 in front of 73-year-old Barry Vanover, who was traveling southbound in an International 4000 box truck.

KSP says Vanover attempted to maneuver the box truck to avoid striking McDaniel but lost control and drove off into an embankment.

Vanover was pronounced dead at the scene by the McLean County Coroner's Office, and McDaniel was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say that it is believed that both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

According to KSP, the roadway was shut down for four hours to reconstruct the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.