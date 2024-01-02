KSP investigating deadly crash in Meade County

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles that happened on Monday around 6:43 p.m.

According to KSP, the Meade County Sheriff's Office requested their assistance investigating the collision near the 3100 block of KY 1692.

An initial investigation revealed that 62-year-old Gregory Brown was traveling northbound when he crossed the center line for unknown reasons and collided with 52-year-old Jeffrey Cox, who was traveling southbound.

KSP says that Cox was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by the Meade County Coroner's Office.

Part of KY 1692 was closed for several hours for troopers to reconstruct the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.