KSP investigating deadly crash in Pulaski County

Posted at 9:37 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 09:37:30-04

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened near Floyd Switch Road Thursday around 1:15 p.m. in Pulaski County.

According to officials, a Black Dodge Ram pickup and trailer driven by 21-year-old Bryson W. Goff was traveling north on KY 1247 when his vehicle side wiped a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 54-year-old Carl W. Richmond.

Goff sustained fatal injuries from the collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.

