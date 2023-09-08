Watch Now
KSP investigating deadly crash in Wayne County

Posted at 7:12 AM, Sep 08, 2023
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person died after a single-vehicle crash on KY 834 in Wayne County, according to Kentucky State Police.

After an initial investigation, KSP found that 63-year-old Raymond Charles Thomas of Florida was traveling eastbound in a tractor-trailer when he lost control and struck a tree head-on.

Thomas was pronounced dead on the scene by the Wayne County Coroner.

Police say that drugs and alcohol are not a known factor, but he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

