KSP investigating deadly crash involving Boyle County Sheriff's Office cruiser

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday night on US-127 involving a Boyle County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

According to KSP, they responded to the intersection of US-127 and West Shelby Street in Boyle County around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

KSP says that an investigation indicates that the deputy was traveling northbound on US-127 and attempting to make a left turn onto West Shelby Street when a car traveling southbound on US-127 disregarded a traffic control device and struck the deputy.

As a result, KSP says that the driver of the car, identified by the Boyle County coroner as 27-year-old Michael Mingey of Lancaster, was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

According to KSP, the deputy was also taken to EMRMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing.