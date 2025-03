PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly fire that happened early Sunday morning on Brushy Road in Pike County.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation revealed that two people were found dead inside the residence.

KSP says that the bodies were sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and identification.

According to KSP, no foul play is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing.