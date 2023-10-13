KSP investigating deadly head-on collision in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly head-on collision that happened on October 12 around 8:55 p.m. on KY 92 in Whitley County.

After an initial investigation, police say that a Ford Fusion operated by a juvenile was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line, hitting a KIA Sorento head-on.

According to KSP, the Sorento was operated by 31-year-old Tyler R. Hardison, and as a result of the collision, the front passenger, 41-year-old Marlainna D. Terry, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner's Office.

The juvenile driver of the Fusion and one juvenile passenger were taken to Baptist Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

One juvenile passenger in the Fusion, along with the driver of the Sorento and his two juvenile passengers, were transported by Air Evac to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another juvenile passenger from the Fusion was flown to UT Medical Center and is in critical condition.

A toxicology report was performed on both drivers and is pending.